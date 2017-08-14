FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Spartan Energy qtrly FFO $0.26
#半岛局势
#中美贸易
#路透精英汇
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
半岛局势
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
时事要闻
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
国际财经
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月14日 / 中午12点08分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Spartan Energy qtrly FFO $0.26

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Spartan Energy Corp

* Spartan Energy Corp announces increased 2017 production guidance and second quarter financial and operating results

* Increasing 2017 annual production guidance to 21,600 boe/d from 21,080 boe/d, representing annual production per share growth of 14%.

* Maintaining 2017 drilling and maintenance capital budget of $145 million

* Spartan Energy Corp qtrly ffo $0.26

* Qtrly average production of 22,061 boe/d, comprised of 92% oil and liquids, representing an increase of 143%

* Production costs in quarter were $18.47 per boe, up from $17.56 in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below