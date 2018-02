Feb 21 (Reuters) - Spartan Energy Corp:

* SPARTAN ENERGY CORP. REPORTS 2017 YEAR END RESERVES AND PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* SPARTAN ENERGY CORP - ‍AVERAGE 2017 PRODUCTION OF ABOUT 22,200 BOE/D REPRESENTED PRODUCTION PER SHARE GROWTH OF 17% OVER 2016​

* SPARTAN ENERGY - ‍CAPITAL PROGRAM ADDED ABOUT 9.1 MILLION BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT OF PROVED DEVELOPED PRODUCING RESERVES​ IN 2017