BRIEF-Spartan motors reports Q3 earnings per share $0.38
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
2017年11月1日 / 中午12点23分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Spartan motors reports Q3 earnings per share $0.38

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Spartan Motors Inc

* Spartan Motors reports third quarter net income of $13.5 million; increases 391%, on 27% sales growth

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.21 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.38

* Q3 sales $189.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $185.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spartan Motors Inc - ‍backlog was up 97.6% to $537.7 million at September 30, 2017​

* Spartan Motors Inc sees FY 2017 ‍revenue of $690.0 - $710.0 million​

* Spartan Motors Inc - sees ‍FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share of $0.40 to $0.42​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

