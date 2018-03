March 1 (Reuters) - Spartan Motors Inc:

* SPARTAN MOTORS DELIVERS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $181.1 MILLION

* FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE TO BE IN RANGE OF $790.0 - $815.0 MILLION

* FOR FY 2018, SEES NET INCOME OF $18.8 MILLION - $21.0 MILLION

* FOR 2018, SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.54 - $0.60

* FOR 2018, SEES ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.56 - $0.62