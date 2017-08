July 24 (Reuters) - Sparton Resources Inc

* Co's unit Vanspar Mining has received a financing notice and subscription agreement from JD Holding Inc

* Sparton Resources Inc - investment funding will allow Vanspar to maintain its current 18% investment interest in JDH

* Sparton Resources - as per notice, agreement, JDH will raise $5 million through sale of 38.8 million shares at a deemed value of $0.129 per share