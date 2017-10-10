FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spectra7 announces preliminary third quarter 2017 results
2017年10月10日 / 中午12点25分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-Spectra7 announces preliminary third quarter 2017 results

1 分钟阅读

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Spectra7 Microsystems Inc

* Spectra7 announces preliminary third quarter 2017 results

* Spectra7 Microsystems Inc - ‍expects to report revenues for quarter ended September 30, 2017 of approximately $2.0 million​

* Spectra7 Microsystems Inc - ‍delayed shipments expected to impact Q3 results​

* Spectra7 Microsystems Inc - ‍expects to return to a normal shipping schedule in Q4 of 2017​

* Spectra7 Microsystems Inc - encountered manufacturing delays, supply-side push outs late in quarter, impacting Q3 revenue

* Spectra7 Microsystems- Q3 2017​ ‍operating expenditures for co, excluding non-cash items, are expected to increase by $0.3 million from prior quarter

* Spectra7 Microsystems says ‍“production ramp issues and supply constraints left unfilled orders on books as quarter ended”​

* Spectra7 Microsystems - ‍in Q3 gross margin as percentage of revenues projected to fall in range of 55-58%, reflecting new product ramp-up costs in Q3​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

