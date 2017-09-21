FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年9月21日

BRIEF-Spectral provides regulatory update on its PMA submission for Toraymyxin

1 分钟阅读

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Spectral Medical Inc

* Spectral provides regulatory update on its PMA submission for Toraymyxin(TM)

* Spectral Medical Inc - ‍has been engaged in an ongoing interactive review process with FDA​

* Spectral Medical Inc - ‍expects to receive more detailed feedback from FDA on PMA submission in Q4 of 2017​

* Spectral Medical -continues to be involved in a review process with FDA and Health Canada for its SAM continuous renal replacement therapy instrument Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

