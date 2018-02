BRIEF-Spectrum Brands Expects 2018 Adjusted EBITDA From Continuing Operations To Be Between $657-$674 Million

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc:

* SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC - EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO BE BETWEEN $657-$674 MILLION

* SPECTRUM BRANDS - SEES GETTING $3.6 BILLION-$3.7 BILLION GROSS PROCEEDS BY 2018 END DUE TO PLANS TO DIVEST GLOBAL BATTERIES AND APPLIANCES BUSINESSES

* SPECTRUM BRANDS - CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 REPORTED NET SALES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO INCREASE ABOVE CATEGORY RATES FOR MOST CATEGORIES