BRIEF-Spectrum Brands Holdings To Explore Strategic Options For Its Global Batteries & Appliances Businesses

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc:

* SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS - EXPLORE STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR ITS GLOBAL BATTERIES & APPLIANCES (GBA) BUSINESSES WITH INTENTION TO SELL UNITS DURING 2018

* SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS- RECEIVED INQUIRIES FROM PROSPECTIVE BUYERS, IN DISCUSSIONS WITH SEVERAL RELATED TO GLOBAL BATTERIES & APPLIANCES BUSINESSES​