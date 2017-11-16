FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Spectrum brands Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.35
频道
专题
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
路透精英汇
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
深度分析
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
国际财经
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月16日 / 中午11点44分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Spectrum brands Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.35

1 分钟阅读

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc

* Spectrum Brands Holdings reports solid fiscal 2017 fourth quarter results, announces projects Alpha and Ignite to further support long-term growth ambitions

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.35

* Q4 earnings per share $1.63

* Q4 sales $1.32 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.3 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc - ‍fiscal 2018 adjusted free cash flow is projected to be approximately $620-$640 million​

* Says ‍capital expenditures are expected to be between $110 million to $120 million for FY18​

* Spectrum Brands Holdings - for FY18 ‍anticipates positive impact from foreign exchange of approximately 160 -180 basis points based upon current rates​

* Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc - ‍expects fiscal 2018 reported net sales to grow above category rates for most categories​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below