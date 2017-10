Sept 29 (Reuters) - Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc provides update on at-the-market facility

* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍expects to use proceeds from financing to continue develop its pipeline, provide more flexibility to its capital structure​

* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍between August 11 and September 29 offering program resulted in aggregate net proceeds of about $90.2 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: