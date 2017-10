BRIEF-SPI Energy announces agreement to acquire PV plants in Greece

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Spi Energy Co Ltd

* Spi Energy Co Ltd announces agreement to acquire PV plants in Greece

* Spi Energy Co Ltd - deal for ‍eur 16.65 million​

* Spi Energy Co Ltd - unit entered into framework share purchase agreement dated sept 20, pursuant to which unit to acquire 100% equity interests of 3 greek cos​

* Spi Energy Co Ltd -‍ SPI, TTVCF previous dispute in relation to EPC agreements to be deemed to be amicably resolved pursuant to framework share purchase agreement​