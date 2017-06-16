FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-SPI Energy announces substitution listing plan
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月16日 / 下午1点33分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-SPI Energy announces substitution listing plan

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 16 (Reuters) - SPI Energy Co Ltd

* SPI Energy Co Ltd announces substitution listing plan

* SPI Energy Co Ltd says has had discussions with Nasdaq seeking to list ordinary shares for trading in substitution for its American depositary shares

* Subsequent to termination date, Nasdaq may suspend trading of co's ADSs until such time as substitution listing shall taken effect

* Upon effectiveness of substitution listing, ordinary shares represented by ADSs will trade on Nasdaq under symbol of "SPI"

* Discussions with Nasdaq seeking to list ordinary shares of co for trading in substitution for ADSs, each representing 10 ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below