BRIEF-SPI Energy enters amendment of Deposit Agreement with The Bank of New York Mellon
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月13日 / 下午12点46分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-SPI Energy enters amendment of Deposit Agreement with The Bank of New York Mellon

1 分钟阅读

Sept 13 (Reuters) - SPI Energy Co Ltd

* SPI Energy Co Ltd Announces amendment of its deposit agreement

* SPI Energy Co Ltd - ‍ entered an amendment with Bank of New York Mellon to amend Deposit Agreement dated as of November 5, 2015​

* SPI Energy Co Ltd - amendment provides that upon termination of Deposit Agreement, outstanding ADSS to be exchanged on a mandatory basis for ordinary shares of co​

* SPI Energy Co Ltd - ‍amendment will become effective on September 18, 2017.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

