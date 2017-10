Oct 12 (Reuters) - SPI Energy Co Ltd:

* SPI ENERGY CO., LTD. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENTS

* SPI ENERGY CO LTD - ‍ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH EACH OF QIAN KUN PROSPEROUS TIMES INVESTMENT LIMITED AND ALPHA ASSAI FUND SP OF SUNRISE SPC​

* SPI ENERGY CO- QIAN KUN PROSPEROUS TIMES INVESTMENT AND ALPHA ASSAI FUND OF SUNRISE SPC WILL PURCHASE 80 MILLION AND 240 MILLION SHARES OF CO RESPECTIVELY

* SPI ENERGY CO LTD - ‍TOTAL CONSIDERATION FOR SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENTS IS US$33.9 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: