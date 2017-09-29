FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Spin Master secures injunction in patent litigation relating to its popular Hatchimals® products
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月29日 / 下午1点37分 / 19 天前

BRIEF-Spin Master secures injunction in patent litigation relating to its popular Hatchimals® products

1 分钟阅读

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Spin Master Corp

* Spin Master secures injunction in patent litigation relating to its popular Hatchimals® products

* Spin Master -entered into final judgment upon consent & confidential settlement agreement & release, with Maxima Wearable Tech & Michael Sultan

* Spin master corp - Maxima Wearable Tech and Michael Sultan have also recognized validity and enforceability of Spin Master’s aforementioned patents

* Spin Master - stipulated final judgment upon consent and confidential settlement agreement and release serve to fully resolve dispute between parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below