BRIEF-Spire Q4 loss per share $0.28

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Spire Inc:

* Spire reports 2017 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.28

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Capital expenditures for fiscal 2018 are expected to be $485 million‍​

* Spire Inc - ‍board increased quarterly common stock dividend to $0.5625 per share​

* Spire Inc - qtrly total operating revenues $258.7 million versus $279.3 mln‍​

* Q4 revenue view $278.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spire Inc - qtrly ‍net economic loss per share $0.22