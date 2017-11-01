FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Spirit Aerosystems holdings Q3 earnings per share $1.26
频道
专题
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
半岛局势
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
国际财经
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月1日 / 中午12点13分 / 更新于 18 小时前

BRIEF-Spirit Aerosystems holdings Q3 earnings per share $1.26

2 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc

* Spirit Aerosystems announces solid third quarter 2017 operating results with EPS up 9% Y/Y and cash from operations up 9% Y/Y; finalized definitive agreements with boeing; executed $194 million in share repurchases

* Q3 earnings per share $1.26

* Q3 revenue $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.73 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - ‍finalized definitive agreements with boeing to settle open commercial issues on a range of programs into 2022​

* Spirit Aerosystems - backlog at end of Q3 was approximately $45 billion, with work packages on all commercial platforms in boeing and airbus backlog​

* Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - ‍ “for 2017 we are reaffirming our guidance”​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.25, revenue view $6.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spirit Aerosystems -Q3 revenue primarily driven by higher production deliveries on boeing 737 and 787 programs and increased defense-related activity

* Spirit Aerosystems - ‍ operating income for Q3 down slightly primarily due to lower production deliveries on boeing 777 program, lower gcs&s activity​

* Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc qtrly ‍ revenues $1,748 million versus $1,711 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below