Feb 2 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc:

* SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS STRONG 2017 RESULTS IN-LINE WITH GUIDANCE; ISSUES GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REFLECTING CONTINUED GROWTH; INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION UP TO $1 BILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.32

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.07

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 9 PERCENT TO $1.7 BILLION