BRIEF-Spirit Aerosystems reports Q2 loss per share of $0.48

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc

* Spirit Aerosystems announces strong second quarter 2017 operating results; signs MOU for long-term agreement with boeing to settle open issues; increases share repurchase authorization up to $1 billion; raises 2017 cash from operations and free cash flow* guidan

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.00 to $5.25

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.95 to $3.20

* Q2 loss per share $0.48

* Q2 revenue $1.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.75 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spirit's backlog at end of Q2 of 2017 was approximately $46 billion

* Increases share repurchase authorization up to $1 billion

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.57

* Sees ‍2017 revenue $6.8 - $6.9 billion​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.80, revenue view $6.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Reached an agreement with Boeing, into 2022 on open commercial issues related to a range of programs​

* ‍"One of biggest challenges in our discussions with Boeing has been 787 pricing"​

* As a result of MOU with Boeing, "we have recognized a reach-forward loss of $353 million on 787 program"

* As part of new MOU with boeing, extending block from 1003 units to 1300 units, establishing planning block through line unit 1405​

* ‍MOU with boeing requires that parties negotiate and execute definitive documentation, as defined in MOU, in Q3 of 2017​

* ‍Although 787 contract had agreed price step-downs for 787-8, we had never agreed with boeing on pricing for 787-9 and -10​

* ‍Spirit has also agreed with boeing that co will jointly study advanced aerostructures and manufacturing processes​

* Under MOU with Boeing, co agreed on modified step-down pricing for 787-9 and -10 through line unit 1405

Backlog at end of Q2 was about $46 billion, with work packages on all commercial platforms in the Boeing, Airbus backlog