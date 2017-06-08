FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-Spirit Airlines' May RPMs rises 6.6 pct‍​ to 2.06 bln
June 8 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc:

* Revenue passenger miles for May 2.06 billion, up 6.6 pct‍​

* Says company's revenue for Q2 has been negatively impacted by a modest level of book away related to disruptions - SEC filing

* May 2017 load factor 85.3 percent versus 87.2 percent

* Capacity (available seat miles) in May was up 9.0 percent

* During the month of May, the company experienced an elevated number of pilot-related cancellations

* Sees Q2 2017 total revenue per ASM up 4% to 5% year-over-year

* Sees Q2 2017 available seat miles up 14.5 percent year-over-year

* Sees Q2 adjusted CASM ex-fuel to be up 9% to 10%‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2r6JGE3) Further company coverage:

