Feb 28 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc:

* SPIRIT AIRLINES PILOTS RATIFY 5-YEAR AGREEMENT

* SPIRIT AIRLINES INC - OF 98 PERCENT OF PILOTS WHO VOTED FOR AGREEMENT, 70 PERCENT CAST BALLOTS IN FAVOR OF AGREEMENT

* SPIRIT AIRLINES - ‍CO‘S DEAL INCLUDES AVERAGE 43% INCREASE IN PAY RATES, DOUBLE-DIGIT DIRECT CONTRIBUTIONS TO PILOTS’ RETIREMENT PLANS​

* SPIRIT AIRLINES - CO'S DEAL WITH ALPA ALSO INCLUDES $75 MILLION IN RATIFICATION COMPENSATION​