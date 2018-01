BRIEF-Spirit Airlines Q4 Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Estimated To Be Down About 2 Pct

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc:

* SPIRIT AIRLINES INC - TOTAL REVENUE PER AVAILABLE SEAT MILE FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2017 IS ESTIMATED TO BE DOWN APPROXIMATELY 2 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR‍​

* SPIRIT AIRLINES - ADJUSTED COST PER AVAILABLE SEAT MILE EX-FUEL FOR Q4 2017 EXPECTED TO BE DOWN APPROXIMATELY 4 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR

* SPIRIT AIRLINES - EXPECTS TO RECORD CREDIT, OR REDUCTION, TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE IN Q4 2017 OF ABOUT $200 MILLION DUE TO TAX REFORM LEGISLATION

* SPIRIT AIRLINES - PRELIMINARY TRAFFIC IN DECEMBER 2017 INCREASED 14.8 PERCENT VERSUS DECEMBER 2016

* SPIRIT AIRLINES - PRELIMINARY DEC CAPACITY INCREASE OF 14.7 PERCENT

* SPIRIT AIRLINES-PRELIMINARY LOAD FACTOR FOR DECEMBER 2017 WAS 80.4 PERCENT, AN INCREASE OF 0.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS COMPARED TO DECEMBER 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2FLtSue Further company coverage: