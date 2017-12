Dec 13 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc:

* SPIRIT AIRLINES ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLAN

* SPIRIT AIRLINES INC - ‍CHRISTIE WILL BECOME SPIRIT‘S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ON JANUARY 1, 2019, SUCCEEDING BOB FORNARO​

* SPIRIT AIRLINES INC - TED CHRISTIE, EVP AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL ASSUME POSITION OF PRESIDENT