BRIEF-Spirit Airlines Says Confident Co Can Achieve Flattish CASM Ex-Fuel In 2019 ‍​

March 6 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc:

* SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CONFIDENT CO CAN ACHIEVE FLATTISH CASM EX-FUEL IN 2019 ‍​- PRESENTATION

* SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT 2019E AIRCRAFT DELEVERIES EQUATE TO LESS THAN 10 PERCENT CAPACITY GROWTH IN 2019

* SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS EXPLORING OPPORTUNITIES THAT WOULD ALLOW CO TO GROW 2019 CAPACITY BETWEEN 13% TO 15%

* SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS, CO TARGETING LOW TO MID-TEENS GROWTH RATE

* SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT FLEET ORDER "SUB-OPTIMAL" GIVEN REMAINING OPPORTUNITIES