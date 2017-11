Nov 8 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc:

* Spirit Airlines says ‍load factor for October 2017 was 83.2 percent, an increase of 0.3 percentage points compared to October 2016 ​

* Spirit Airlines Inc - ‍october 2017 available seat miles 2.53 billion, up 21.2 pct​

* Spirit Airlines Inc - ‍october 2017 revenue passenger miles 2.10 billion, up 21.6 pct​