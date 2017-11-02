FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spirit Realty Capital posts qtrly ‍AFFO earnings per share $0.23​
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 上午10点45分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Spirit Realty Capital posts qtrly ‍AFFO earnings per share $0.23​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Spirit Realty Capital Inc

* Spirit Realty Capital Inc - ‍Spirit raises 2017 affo guidance range to $0.84 to $0.86 per diluted share​

* Spirit Realty Capital Inc qtrly ‍FFO earnings per share $0.21​

* Spirit Realty Capital Inc - Qtrly ‍same store sales up 1.2% from Q3 2016​

* Qtrly ‍AFFO earnings per share $0.23​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spirit Realty Capital Inc - ‍Established a new $250.0 million stock repurchase program, of which $21.7 million was utilized to repurchase shares during Q3​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2lIBGXo] Further company coverage:

