FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Splunk announces Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.36
频道
专题
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
路透精英汇
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
深度分析
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
国际财经
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月16日 / 晚上9点19分 / 更新于 17 小时前

BRIEF-Splunk announces Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.36

2 分钟阅读

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Splunk Inc

* Splunk Inc. announces fiscal third quarter 2018 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.36

* Q3 revenue $328.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $309.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2019 revenue about $1.55 billion

* Splunk Inc - Q4 ‍non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 16%​

* Splunk Inc - ‍Q4 total revenues are expected to be between $388 million and $390 million​

* Splunk Inc - ‍FY 2018 total billings are expected to be approximately $1.485 billion​

* Splunk Inc - ‍FY 2018 ‍total revenues are expected to be between $1.239 and $1.241 billion​

* Splunk Inc - ‍FY 2018 ‍non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 8.5%​

* Splunk Inc - ‍FY 2019 ‍non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 10.5%​

* Q4 revenue view $383.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 revenue view $1.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2019 revenue view $1.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below