Oct 25 (Reuters) - Spok Holdings Inc

* Spok reports 2017 third quarter operating results; software revenue improves both sequentially and year-over-year, stable wireless trends

* Q3 earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 revenue $43.6 million

* Spok Holdings Inc - ‍maintaining 2017 guidance range that was provided at beginning of year​