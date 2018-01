Jan 18 (Reuters) - Sportscene Group Inc:

* SPORTSCENE GROUP INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20

* SPORTSCENE GROUP INC - Q1 OF FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES REACHED $24.9 MILLION, UP 15.4% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR