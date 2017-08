Aug 9 (Reuters) - Sprague Resources LP

* Sprague Resources LP reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 sales $513.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $481.9 million

* Qtrly diluted share loss $0.39

* Sprague Resources LP - Approved a cash distribution of $0.6075 per unit for quarter ended June 30, 2017, representing a 3% increase

* Volumes in refined products segment increased 3% to 270.3 million gallons in Q2 of 2017