FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 天前
BRIEF-Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals posts Q2 loss per share $0.93
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月31日 / 晚上8点37分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals posts Q2 loss per share $0.93

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals provides corporate update and reports second quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Q2 loss per share $0.93

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals-sees existing cash,among others to not be sufficient for additional development of sb 9200 beyond Phase 2 achieve clinical trial

* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals-anticipates existing cash,among others will enable it to fund operating expenses, cap ex requirements through end of 2019

* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals-plans to report top-line results from second monotherapy dosing cohort of achieve global Phase 2 trial of SB 9200 in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below