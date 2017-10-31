FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals - Q3 loss per share $0.85
Oct 31 (Reuters) - Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals provides corporate update and reports third quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Q3 loss per share $0.85

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals - top-line results from second inarigivir monotherapy dosing cohort of achieve trial will be released in Q4 2017​

* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals - expects existing cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities will enable co to fund expenses, capex through 2019-end

* Spring Bank - expects cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities will not be enough to fund development of inarigivir beyond Phase 2 achieve trial​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

