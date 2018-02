BRIEF-Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.11

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SPRING BANK PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.11

* SPRING BANK PHARMA - EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 WILL FUND OPERATING EXPENSES AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURE REQUIREMENTS INTO Q4 2019

* SPRING BANK PHARMA - EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 WILL NOT BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND INITIATION OF ANY PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR INARIGIVIR

* SPRING BANK PHARMA - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $50.6 MILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2017, COMPARED TO $25.5 MILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2016