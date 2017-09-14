FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sprint CEO says "no comment" on M&A
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月14日 / 下午4点42分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Sprint CEO says "no comment" on M&A

1 分钟阅读

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp:

* Sprint Corp CEO says “no comment” on M&A -Goldman Sachs conference

* Sprint Corp CEO says expects to beat 2016 customer addition numbers in 2017 -Goldman Sachs conference

* Sprint Corp CEO says unlimited is a sweet spot for sprint due to cos spectrum position - Goldman Sachs conference

* Sprint Corp CEO says every single iPhone launch positive for co- Goldman Sachs conference

* Sprint Corp CEO says over 60 percent of sprint’s base is on unlimited plans- Goldman Sachs conference

* Sprint CEO says co to sell remanufactured iPhones by apple with 1-year warranty to capture prepaid market -Goldman Sachs conference

* Sprint CEO says “we might be a very different company” next year- Goldman Sachs conference

* Sprint CEO says co will be a standalone or might be part of a bigger wireless carrier next year- Goldman Sachs conference Further company coverage:

