BRIEF-Sprott enters agreement to acquire management of Central Fund of Canada
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月2日 / 中午11点40分 / 16 天前

BRIEF-Sprott enters agreement to acquire management of Central Fund of Canada

1 分钟阅读

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Sprott Inc:

* Sprott enters agreement to acquire management of Central Fund of Canada

* Sprott Inc - deal for ‍c$120 million in cash and stock​

* Sprott Inc - ‍sprott’s cash on hand will be used to finance cash portion of purchase price and approval of sprott shareholders is not required​

* Sprott Inc - ‍holders of about 85% of cfcl’s common shares entered agreements with co agreeing to vote all common shares in favour of transaction​

* Sprott - co will acquire common shares of cfcl and right to administer, manage CFCL’s assets for c$105 million in cash and c$15 million of Sprott common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

