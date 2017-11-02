FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sprouts Farmers Market reports Q3 EPS $0.23
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 下午1点50分 / 更新于 21 小时前

BRIEF-Sprouts Farmers Market reports Q3 EPS $0.23

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sprouts Farmers Market Inc :

* Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.23

* Sees ‍FY 2017 comparable store sales growth of 2.5% to 3.0% ​

* Q3 sales rose 16 percent to $1.2 billion

* Increased full-year sales, comps and EPS guidance for 2017​

* Qtrly ‍comparable store sales growth of 4.6%​

* Increased full-year sales, comps and EPS guidance for 2017​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $1.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 ‍diluted earnings per share $0.98 to $0.99​

* Sees ‍FY 2017 net sales growth in range of 14.5% to 15%​

* Sees ‍2017 capital expenditures approximately $170 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $4.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below