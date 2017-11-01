BRIEF-SPX Flow Q3 earnings per share $0.30

Nov 1 (Reuters) - SPX Flow Inc
* SPX Flow reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 revenue $491 million versus I/B/E/S view $493.8 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.42
* Q3 earnings per share $0.30
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* SPX Flow Inc - updated 2017 full year guidance
* SPX Flow Inc - reaffirmed 2018 financial framework
* SPX Flow Inc - sees fy 2017 earnings per share (pre-adjusted basis) $0.70 to $0.82
* SPX Flow Inc - increased full year 2017 adjusted free cash flow guidance to a range of $150 to $160 million
* SPX Flow Inc - sees fy 2017 adjusted basis earnings per share $1.14 to $1.26
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.39, revenue view $1.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* SPX Flow Inc - realignment program is nearly complete and expect to realize full, annualized benefit of $140 million savings target in 2018