Feb 15 (Reuters) - Spx Corp:

* SPX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.60

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.35 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE $387 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.03 TO $2.18

* RAISES FY 2020 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW TO $2.65 TO $2.90

* SAYS TARGETING 2018 CORE REVENUE IN RANGE OF $1.35 TO $1.40 BILLION

* SAYS RAISING LONG-TERM TARGETS FOR CAPITAL AVAILABLE TO DEPLOY THROUGH 2020 BY 50%, TO MORE THAN $600 MILLION