BRIEF-Square Inc Q4 Net Loss Per Share $0.04

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Square Inc:

* NET LOSS PER SHARE WAS $0.04 ON BOTH A BASIC AND DILUTED BASIS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017

* IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017, PROCESSED $17.9 BILLION OF GPV, AN INCREASE OF 31% FROM THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2016.

* QTRLY ‍​TOTAL NET REVENUE WAS $616 MILLION, UP 36%

* ADJUSTED EPS WAS $0.08 IN Q4

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.07, REVENUE VIEW $266.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES ‍Q1 NET INCOME LOSS PER SHARE $0.09 TO $0.07

* SEES Q1 ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.03 TO $0.05

* SEES FY18 NET INCOME LOSS PER SHARE $0.08 TO $0.04

* SEES FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.43 TO $0.47

* SEES Q1‍​ ADJUSTED REVENUE $290 MILLION TO $295 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.08, REVENUE VIEW $271.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.45, REVENUE VIEW $1.28 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY ADJUSTED REVENUE $1.30 BILLION TO $1.33 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.08, REVENUE VIEW $271.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text (squ.re/2AlRpyb) Further company coverage: