BRIEF-SRC Energy Inc provides production update
2017年9月27日 / 晚上8点57分 / 21 天前

BRIEF-SRC Energy Inc provides production update

1 分钟阅读

Sept 27 (Reuters) - SRC Energy Inc

* SRC Energy Inc provides a production update; announces an increase in the company’s borrowing base under its revolving line of credit and completes the second closing of the Greeley Crescent acquisition

* Company’s borrowing base and total commitments have been increased to $400 million under its revolving credit facility​

* Company’s estimated Q3 oil mix, on a 3-stream basis, is expected to be approximately 45%​

* Company now expects full-year production to be approximately 33-35 mboe/d​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

