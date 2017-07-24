BRIEF-SRC Energy sees ‍FY 2017 net daily production of 32,000 - 34,000 boe/d​

1 分钟阅读
July 24 (Reuters) - SRC Energy Inc:
* SRC Energy Inc. issues preliminary second quarter 2017 results; provides operations update; announces second quarter 2017 earnings release and conference call dates
* SRC Energy Inc - pace of company's 2017 capital expenditures should moderate during second half of year
* Company continues to closely monitor its capital expenditures in light of current commodity prices
* SRC Energy Inc sees full-year 2017 net daily production 32,000 - 34,000 boe/d
* SRC Energy - anticipates similar amount of non-operated capital expenditures in second half 2017, additive to original operated capital budget guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: