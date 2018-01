Jan 23 (Reuters) - Srg Graphite Inc:

* SRG GRAPHITE INC - ‍RESUMPTION OF ACTIVITIES AT COBALT-NICKEL-SCANDIUM PROJECT, KNOWN AS GOGOTA DEPOSIT AT COMPANY‘S LOLA PROJECT IN GUINEA​

* SRG GRAPHITE - ‍SRG WILL BE RESUMING ACTIVITIES ON GOGOTA DEPOSIT AND EXPECTS TO FILE NI 43-101 COMPLIANT MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE IN H1 2018​