8 天前
BRIEF-SS&C Technologies Q2 earnings per share $0.24
2017年7月27日 / 晚上8点27分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-SS&C Technologies Q2 earnings per share $0.24

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc

* SS&C Technologies reports record revenue for q2 2017

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

* Q2 revenue rose 10.2 percent to $411 million

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.24

* SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc sees q3 adjusted revenue $420.0 million - $428.0 million

* SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc sees q3 adjusted net income $103.5 million - $108.0 million

* SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc sees fy 2017 adjusted revenue $1,669 million - $1,689. million

* SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc sees fy 2017 adjusted net income $403.0 million - $413.0 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $421.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.94, revenue view $1.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc sees fy 2017 capital expenditures as % of revenue between 2.8% - 3.2%

* SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc sees fy 2017 capital expenditures (% of revenue) 2.8% - 3.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

