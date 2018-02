Feb 22 (Reuters) - Ssr Mining Inc:

* SSR MINING REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY ‍BASIC ATTRIBUTABLE INCOME PER SHARE $0.14​

* QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC ATTRIBUTABLE INCOME PER SHARE $0.02

* QTRLY ‍REVENUE $107.9 MILLION VERSUS $127.3 MILLION​

* AISC PER PAYABLE OUNCE OF GOLD SOLD WERE $776 IN Q4 OF 2017, COMPARABLE TO $775 IN Q3

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.08 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍AT DEC 31, 2017, TOTAL PROVEN AND PROBABLE GOLD MINERAL RESERVES ESTIMATE WAS 3.92 MILLION OUNCES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: