Dec 22 (Reuters) - Staffing 360 Solutions Inc:

* STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS-‍EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, CO WILL RE-ORGANIZE INTO COMMERCIAL STAFFING (US), PROFESSIONAL STAFFING (UK) AND PROFESSIONAL STAFFING

* ‍ANNOUNCED THAT MATT BRIAND, ITS PRESIDENT AND CEO WILL LEAVE COMPANY EFFECTIVE JANUARY 31ST 2018​

* ‍BRENDAN FLOOD WILL BECOME CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​