July 26 (Reuters) - Staffing 360 Solutions Inc -

* Staffing 360 Solutions pre-announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue fell 7.1 percent to $42.1 million

* Staffing 360 Solutions Inc quarterly gross profit of $7.9 million, a 0.9 percent increase over $7.8 million in Q2 2016

* Staffing 360 Solutions Inc quarterly net loss attributable to common stock of $1.3 million compared to $2.4 million in Q2 2016