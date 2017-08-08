BRIEF-Staffing 360 Solutions updates on second omnibus amendment and reaffirmation agreement

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Staffing 360 Solutions Inc

* Staffing 360 Solutions - ‍ on Aug 2, Co Jackson Investment Group, co's units entered second omnibus amendment and reaffirmation agreement - sec filing

* Staffing 360 Solutions-pursuant to amended deal,co agreed to sell 160,000 shares of its stock, 10% subordinated secured note to purchaser for $1.6 million

* Staffing 360 Solutions - ‍ all accrued, unpaid interest on outstanding principal balance of April note shall be due and payable in full on oct 2, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2hEAFh8) Further company coverage: