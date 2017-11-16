BRIEF-Stage Stores reports Q3 loss per share $0.64

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Stage Stores Inc

* Stage Stores Inc reports third quarter results, declares quarterly cash dividend, and narrows guidance range

* Q3 loss per share $0.64

* Q3 sales rose 12.6 percent to $357.2 million

* Q3 same store sales fell 3.9 percent

* Stage Stores Inc - ‍has narrowed its guidance range for 2017​

* Stage Stores Inc - ‍adjusted loss per diluted share is now expected to be between $0.90 and $1.25 for 2017​

* Stage Stores Inc - qtrly ‍net loss $17.7 million, or a $0.64 loss per share, including estimated negative impact of $0.05 per share from hurricanes Harvey, Irma​

* Stage Stores Inc qtrly net loss‍ included an estimated negative impact of $0.05 per diluted share from hurricanes Harvey And Irma​

* Stage Stores Inc - ‍updated 2017 guidance assumes comparable sales are in a range of down 4 pct to down 6 pct​

* Stage Stores Inc - ‍capital expenditures in 2017, net of construction allowances from landlords, are expected to be $40 million