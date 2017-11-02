FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stamps.com reports third quarter 2017 results
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 晚上9点06分 / 更新于 13 小时前

BRIEF-Stamps.com reports third quarter 2017 results

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Stamps.Com Inc

* Stamps.com reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $2.68

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $2.49

* Q3 revenue $115.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $111.7 million

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share about $6.20 to $7.16

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $435 million to $460 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stamps.com Inc - ‍updated its 2017 GAAP financial outlook​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.05, revenue view $455.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stamps.com Inc - ‍expect 2017 non-GAAP adjusted income per fully diluted share to be in a range of $9.00 to $10.00​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

